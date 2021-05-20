UrduPoint.com
Eight New Dead In Gaza, Israel Strikes Toll Rises To 227: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Israeli strikes killed seven people including a disabled man, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old child in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Another person died of wounds sustained the day before, the ministry in Gaza told, bringing to 227 the number of people killed in Israeli bombardment in the coastal strip since May 10.

