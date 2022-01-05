UrduPoint.com

Eight Parisian Fans Hit With Stadium Bans After French Cup Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Eight Parisian fans hit with stadium bans after French Cup violence

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Eight Parisian football supporters have received stadium bans after hooliganism forced last month's French Cup last 64 match between Paris FC and Lyon to be called off, police in the capital told AFP on Tuesday.

The bans relate to matches of clubs in or surrounding the French capital including Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, second-division Paris FC, Creteil Lusitanos, Red Star and PSG Handball, police said.

"Some are banned from matches for all these clubs, others only for a few," the police source added.

Paris FC and Lyon were both thrown out of the French Cup after violence forced their December 17 tie to be called off at half-time.

The teams were all square at 1-1 in Paris when smoke bombs and flares were thrown back and forth in the stands and fighting broke out forcing supporters to spill onto the pitch to escape.

Two people, a supporter and a policeman, were injured.

Although no arrests were made at the time, three fans from Paris were later arrested and two have been charged.

