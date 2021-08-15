UrduPoint.com

Eight People Killed In Bus Accident In Hungary: Police

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Eight people killed in bus accident in Hungary: police

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed into a motorway bridge some 70 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Budapest early Sunday, Hungarian police said.

Two people were seriously injured and 46 suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred at 4:55 am (0255 GMT), police said in a statement on their website.

The exact cause of the crash was not yet known and no details were currently available regarding the age or identity of the victims.

In a major road accident in 2003, 33 people died when a train and a bus carrying German tourists collided in Siofok, a popular holiday resort on the shores of Lake Balaton.

