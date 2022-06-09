UrduPoint.com

Eight Persons Of DI Khan Family Killed In Qilla Saiffulah Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Eight persons of DI Khan family killed in Qilla Saiffulah accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Eight members of the same ill-fated family were among those killed in Qilla Saifullah road mishap which occurred some two days ago in Baluchistan province.

Police said the road mishap that took place in Akhtarzai Adola, Qilla Saifullah also took the lives of eight people of the same family from Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 22 people had been killed when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge due to over speeding on a sharp turn.

The eight family members from DI Khan who died in the mishap were identified as Javed, son of Qadir Bakhsh, Rubina, wife of Javed, Shaheena, daughter of Maula Da, Nabeela, daughter of Abu Bakar, Abu Bakar, son of Javed, Shoaib, son of Javed, Shahzeb, son of Javed and Shamsa, daughter of Salahuddin.

All the deceased were buried at ancestral graveyard in Kulachi tehsil amid moving scenes.

