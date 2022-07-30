Eight projects worth nearly 300 mln USD signed at China-Germany forum

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Eight projects with an expected investment of 2 billion Yuan (about 297 million U.S. Dollars) have been signed at the 2022 Beijing China-Germany Forum for Industrial Cooperation and Development.

The eight projects, with an annual industrial output value of about 11.5 billion yuan, were signed between the Sino-German Industrial Park and German companies, according to the park's administrative committee.

"China's carbon emission peak and carbon neutrality goals provide great opportunities for us," said Rafael Suchan, CEO of VASTALTA Circular Technology, one of the contracting companies, adding the company is cooperating with the park to develop a circular economy pilot zone.

The Sino-German Industrial Park, a national-level cooperation project between the two countries, opened in December 2021. More than 80 German enterprises, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, have set up branches at the park.