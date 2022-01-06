Eight security officers killed in Kazakhstan unrest: reports

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :At least eight police officers and military servicemen were killed in political unrest that has swept Kazakhstan, local media outlets reported early Thursday, citing the interior ministry.

Kazakh media outlets cited the interior ministry as saying 317 police and national guard servicemen were injured and eight killed "by the hands of a raging crowd".