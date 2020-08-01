UrduPoint.com
Eight Still Missing After US Marine Amphibious Vehicle Sinks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Eight still missing after US Marine amphibious vehicle sinks

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eight military personnel remained missing at sea Friday nearly a full day after a US Marine amphibious assault vehicle sank in deep water off the California coast during training exercises.

Officials at Camp Pendleton in southern California said that one of eight Marines rescued in the mishap off the shore of San Clemente Island was declared dead after being taken to hospital and two more remained in intensive care.

The fate of seven other Marines and one sailor was unknown nearly 24 hours after the accident as rescue operations involving multiple aircraft and boats continued, said Lieutenant General Joseph Osterman.

The accident took place during routine training by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the area of San Clemente Island, in the Pacific Ocean about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of San Diego.

The vessel, which was more than 1,000 meters off the island's northwest coast, reported taking on water at around 5:45 pm Thursday (0045 GMT Friday).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

