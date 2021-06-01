Eight Venezuelan soldiers kidnapped by Colombian armed groups 'rescued': defense ministry

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:20 AM
Caracas, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Eight Venezuelan soldiers who had been kidnapped by armed groups operating on the Colombian border have been rescued, Caracas said Monday.
"The eight military professionals kidnapped by Colombian illegal armed groups... were rescued" in a military operation, the Venezuelan defense ministry said in a statement.