Eighteen Saudi Cultural, Research Agencies To Showcase Publications, Intellectual Products At Tunis Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Eighteen Saudi cultural, research agencies to showcase publications, intellectual products at Tunis Book Fair

Le Kram, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the 37th edition of the Tunis International Book Fair, which will open on Friday, with a pavilion of 18 Saudi ministries, universities, and scientific research centers.

The fair, organized by Tunisia's Ministry of Cultural Affairs, runs until May 7 in the Tunisian capital under the theme, "Fly by Books' Wings." The Saudi cultural and research agencies participating in the Kingdom's pavilion include the Ministry of Education; the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance; King Salman Global academy for Arabic Language; and Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.

They will be showcasing their latest publications in various scientific and cultural fields.

The Kingdom's pavilion will gift copies of the Holy Qur'an printed by King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur'an to the fair's visitors.

This year's Tunis International Book Fair will see the participation of 323 exhibitors from 22 countries with around 500,000 books on display.

The fair management announced six creative literary and intellectual writing awards and two publishing awards.

