Eighth Saudi relief plane heads to Aleppo International Airport to help victims in Syria, Turkiye

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Eighth Saudi relief plane departed from King Khalid International Airport this morning, heading to Aleppo International Airport, carrying food, medical and shelter supplies weighing 35.3 tonnes.

The new aid shipment is part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye upon the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.