Eighth Seed Ruud Out Of Australian Open With Ankle Injury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Eighth seed Ruud out of Australian Open with ankle injury

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Casper Ruud of Norway, the men's eighth seed, pulled out of the Australian Open with an ankle injury Tuesday before playing a shot.

The in-form 23-year-old, who won five ATP Tour titles in 2021 to race into the top 10, had been due to face Slovakian Alex Molcan.

But he withdrew after rolling his ankle in practice two days ago.

"I hoped that I would be able to recover and be able to step on court today with the two days that I had, but rolling an ankle usually maybe needs some more time," he said.

Ruud, the first Norwegian to win an ATP Tour title, said it was hugely disappointing after reaching the fourth round in Melbourne last year, his best Grand Slam result.

"I was hoping I could try to do the same this year obviously, maybe a step further," he said.

"This year the Grand Slams will be a big goal for me because last year, except for this one, I felt like I didn't do as well as I had hoped in a Grand Slam."Ruud was replaced in the draw by "lucky loser" Roman Safiullin of Russia.

