Eighty dead in Sierra Leone fuel explosion

Freetown, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A massive explosion at a petrol station in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, killed at least 80 people, burning people in cars and streets nearby, a rescue worker and nurse said Saturday.

"We recovered 80 bodies from the site of the accident last night with our ambulances," the rescue worker from the Red Cross told AFP, adding rescue operations were ongoing on Saturday morning.

A nurse at a hospital where the victims were taken confirmed the number of dead to AFP, adding he had also tended to many women, men and children with "serious injuries".