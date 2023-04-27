De Haan, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Sitting alone on a bench, legs crossed, Albert Einstein enjoys the tranquillity of a public park in the Belgian coastal resort of De Haan.

His bronze statue attracts excited tourists to the town where the famous 1921 Nobel physics laureate sojourned 90 years ago, despite a Nazi secret society putting a price to his head.

He never returned to Europe again.

It is a relatively unknown episode in the life of the American physicist of German Jewish origin, who was born in 1879 and died in 1955.

When Adolf Hitler came to power in early 1933, Einstein, a native of the southern German city of Ulm, was already teaching his theory of relativity in the United States.

Hitler's Nazi Germany swiftly hunted Jews, targeting Einstein's home near Berlin and confiscating his belongings.

On his return to Europe from across the Atlantic, Einstein landed in Belgium in March 1933 with Elsa, his second wife, fearful that returning to Germany would be too dangerous.

The physicist spent six months at De Haan under the careful watch of Belgian police.