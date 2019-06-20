Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A softly-spoken football fan and former district mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu has come from nowhere to become a figurehead of the long-suffering Turkish opposition.

Although forced to rerun his Istanbul mayoral electoral campaign after his March victory was annulled due to alleged irregularities, the setback has done wonders for his profile both at home and abroad.

"What we are doing now is a fight for democracy and mobilisation for democracy. It will of course be a revolution once we carry it to its conclusion," he told AFP in May.

Little known before the March vote, his win was a massive upset for the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamic-rooted political movement had ruled the city for a quarter of a century.

Paradoxically, having his victory annulled by the top election body has boosted his online visibility, not least on Twitter where his following has soared from 350,000 to more than 2.

5 million since the first vote.

Born in 1970 in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon in northeast Turkey, Imamoglu studied business administration at Istanbul University then completed a masters degree in management.

He worked in the family construction business before entering local politics a decade ago, becoming mayor of the district of Beylikduzu in western Istanbul in 2014. There, he gained a reputation as a competent administrator in the affluent neighbourhood.

One passion he shares with the Turkish president is a love of football. The Turkish leader was a semi-professional player in his youth, while Imamoglu played at amateur level and maintains links with the Trabzonspor team.

He is also a practising Muslim, which has allowed him to broaden the appeal of the staunchly secular Republican People's Party (CHP) after years of lacklustre election performances.