UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ekrem Imamoglu: Turkey's Rising Political Star

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Ekrem Imamoglu: Turkey's rising political star

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A softly-spoken football fan and former district mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu has come from nowhere to become a figurehead of the long-suffering Turkish opposition.

Although forced to rerun his Istanbul mayoral electoral campaign after his March victory was annulled due to alleged irregularities, the setback has done wonders for his profile both at home and abroad.

"What we are doing now is a fight for democracy and mobilisation for democracy. It will of course be a revolution once we carry it to its conclusion," he told AFP in May.

Little known before the March vote, his win was a massive upset for the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamic-rooted political movement had ruled the city for a quarter of a century.

Paradoxically, having his victory annulled by the top election body has boosted his online visibility, not least on Twitter where his following has soared from 350,000 to more than 2.

5 million since the first vote.

Born in 1970 in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon in northeast Turkey, Imamoglu studied business administration at Istanbul University then completed a masters degree in management.

He worked in the family construction business before entering local politics a decade ago, becoming mayor of the district of Beylikduzu in western Istanbul in 2014. There, he gained a reputation as a competent administrator in the affluent neighbourhood.

One passion he shares with the Turkish president is a love of football. The Turkish leader was a semi-professional player in his youth, while Imamoglu played at amateur level and maintains links with the Trabzonspor team.

He is also a practising Muslim, which has allowed him to broaden the appeal of the staunchly secular Republican People's Party (CHP) after years of lacklustre election performances.

Related Topics

Election Football Century Business Turkey Democracy Vote Twitter Trabzon Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan March May Muslim Family From Top Million Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 June 2019

46 minutes ago

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

10 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

10 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

11 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.