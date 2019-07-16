UrduPoint.com
El Chapo Expected To Get Life Sentence From US Judge

Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :After a dramatic decades-long run as one of the world's most notorious druglords, there is little suspense about what will happen in a New York courtroom on Wednesday: Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.

The hearing is more or less a formality: Guzman, the 62-year-old former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was convicted in February of crimes spanning a quarter of a century including trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana to the United States.

The charges, which also include money laundering and weapons-related offenses, carry a mandatory life sentence.

Last week, prosecutors asked US Federal judge Brian Cogan to tack on a symbolic extra 30 years in prison for the use of firearms in his business, portraying Guzman as "ruthless and bloodthirsty.

" They also want Guzman to turn over $12.7 billion, based on a conservative estimate of revenues from his cartel's drug sales in the United States. So far, US authorities have not recovered a dime.

El Chapo is considered to be the most powerful druglord since Colombia's Pablo Escobar. He was the co-leader of the Sinaloa organization from 1989 until 2014.

During the three-month trial, jurors heard evidence of Guzman's misdeeds; witnesses described the cartel boss beating, shooting and even burying alive those who got in his way, including informants and members of rival gangs.

At least one of Guzman's victims -- a woman who prosecutors say survived a hit ordered by the kingpin -- will make a statement at Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

Jurors also heard the most detailed explanation to date of the cartel's operations -- and Guzman's colorful life.

