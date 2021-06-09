UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador Approves Law To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender: President

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

El Salvador approves law to make bitcoin legal tender: president

San Salvador, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Congress of El Salvador has approved a law that will classify Bitcoin as legal tender in the Latin American country, its president said, making it the world's first nation to adopt a cryptocurrency.

"The #BitcoinLaw has just been approved by a qualified majority" in the legislative assembly, President Nayib Bukele -- who proposed the law -- tweeted after the vote late Tuesday.

Related Topics

Assembly World Vote Bitcoin El Salvador Cryptocurrency Congress

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars face ..

10 minutes ago

Police set up post in sector D-12

21 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 77 more lives during last 24 hours ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.