El Salvador approves law to make bitcoin legal tender: president

San Salvador, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Congress of El Salvador has approved a law that will classify Bitcoin as legal tender in the Latin American country, its president said, making it the world's first nation to adopt a cryptocurrency.

"The #BitcoinLaw has just been approved by a qualified majority" in the legislative assembly, President Nayib Bukele -- who proposed the law -- tweeted after the vote late Tuesday.