UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

El Salvador declares state of emergency over coronavirus

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :El Salvador's congress has declared a state of emergency and approved a partial suspension of the country's constitution to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

The measures include a restriction on free movement and assembly for a period of 30 days, allowing health officials to ban public gatherings.

"We have given the government legal mechanisms to deal with this serious health situation," congressional president Mario Ponce said after Saturday's vote.

El Salvador has yet to record a confirmed case of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday the country banned entry to all foreigners for three weeks and imposed mandatory 30-day quarantines for citizens returning from abroad.

President Nayib Bukele also suspended school and university classes nationwide.

Related Topics

Assembly Vote Salvador Ponce Congress All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

1 hour ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

2 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.