UrduPoint.com

El Salvador Defends Use Of Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 08:30 AM

El Salvador defends use of Bitcoin as legal tender

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :El Salvador's government on Monday defended the country's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, rejecting calls from the International Monetary Fund to change course.

The IMF last Tuesday warned of "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency's volatility.

"No multilateral body is going to force you to do anything, absolutely nothing. States are sovereign states and make sovereign decisions about their public policies," Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Monday.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US Dollar.

At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at about $44,000.

It hit a record of $67,734 in November, but has since fallen and is now trading at about $38,000.

Last week, the IMF board, comprised of representatives of member countries, "urged" President Nayib Bukele's government "to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status.

" It warned of "large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.

But Zelaya told Channel 21 on Monday the IMF had never asked El Salvador to "eliminate" Bitcoin as legal tender.

He added plans were afoot to issue a Bitcoin bond in the first half of March with "all the safeguards" in place.

"There is regulation for this," he said "All risks have been evaluated and we have worked on every one to minimize them."Zelaya added that El Salvador continued in negotiations with the IMF for a $1.3-billion financing agreement to clear its debt.

Related Topics

IMF Dollar Bitcoin Salvador El Salvador Cryptocurrency March September November All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

8 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

8 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

8 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

8 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>