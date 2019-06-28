UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Salvador Ratifies Ties With China After Taiwan Switch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

El Salvador ratifies ties with China after Taiwan switch

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Thursday ratified his country's diplomatic relations with China, almost a year after breaking ties with Taiwan.

Before taking office on June 1 Bukele had said his government would look at how the former administration of president Salvador Sanchez Ceren had switched relations from Taiwan to China in August 2018.

But on Thursday he was all in for Beijing.

"Today we have diplomatic relations with China, they are complete, they are established," he told reporters.

Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador are the sole Central American countries that recognize Beijing over Taipei.

Taiwan has been self-ruled -- in charge of its own affairs and borders -- for 70 years.

But Beijing maintains the island is part of its territory and has never given up its threat to retake it, by force if necessary.

