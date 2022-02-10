UrduPoint.com

El Salvador Woman Freed After 10 Years In Prison For Abortion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:30 AM

El Salvador woman freed after 10 years in prison for abortion

San Salvador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :An El Salvadorian woman was freed from prison Wednesday, after the remaining 20 years of her 30-year sentence for having an abortion were commuted.

"We celebrate Elsy's release from prison after 10 years behind bars," said Morena Herrera, president of the Citizens Association for the Decriminalization of Abortion (ACDATEE), in a statement.

"Her wrongful conviction of 30 years for aggravated homicide is over." According to ACDATEE, Elsy -- who has been identified only by her first name to preserve her anonymity -- suffered an "obstetric emergency" on June 15, 2011, after which she was taken into custody.

"The judicial process was marred by irregularities, it did not respect her procedural rights, it did not respect the presumption of innocence and she was immediately detained," the association added.

Elsy is the fifth woman imprisoned for abortion in El Salvador to be freed since December.

Since 1998, abortion under any circumstance has been outlawed in El Salvador, even in cases where there is a danger for the health of the mother or child.

While maximum prison sentences for abortion are eight years, charges are usually filed for "aggravated homicide," which carry sentences of up to 50 years.

The director of the Women's Equality Center, Paula Avila-Guillen, called on El Salvador President Nayib Bukele "to liberate all the other innocent women" currently behind bars under similar circumstances.

>