El Salvador's Adoption Of Bitcoin Delights Cryptocurrency Fans

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin delights cryptocurrency fans

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :El Salvador's approval of bitcoin as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so, has delighted cryptocurrency fans but left markets unconvinced.

The Central American nation's Congress passed a bill late on Tuesday paving the way for bitcoin to be used in a variety of daily financial transactions from buying property to paying taxes.

It is the first time the highly volatile and decentralised cryptocurrency has been recognised by a national government and comes as regulators in Europe, China and North America are moving to contain the market, which has grown tenfold in recent months.

"Some larger, more powerful countries are trying to quash or slow the inevitable shift to borderless, global, digital currencies," Nigel Green, chief executive of the financial consultancy deVere Group said.

"But this small Central American nation has embraced the biggest one of them all -- bitcoin." Green said the decision made sense for countries like El Salvador, which uses the Dollar as its official Currency and is interested in finding an alternative that doesn't come with the US currency's political constraints.

Paraguayan lawmaker Carlos Rejala Helman wrote on Twitter that his own country had "an announcement" to make on cryptocurrencies soon.

Like El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Rejala has added the bitcoin laser eyes meme to his profile picture, a signal in support of the cryptocurrency's stunning rise in value.

