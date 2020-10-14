UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

El Shaarawy Coronavirus Confusion Before Italy's Tribute To Bergamo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

El Shaarawy coronavirus confusion before Italy's tribute to Bergamo

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Coronavirus confusion overshadowed Italy's Nations League game against the Netherlands in Bergamo on Wednesday, with forward Stephan El Shaarawy testing positive and then negative before a tribute to the Italian city hard hit by the pandemic.

El Shaarawy tested "slightly positive" for COVID-19 on his arrival in the northern city of Monday, a day after Italy were held to a goalless draw against Poland in Gdansk.

"The swab is low in (viral) load and the serological test was negative, so it could also be a false positive," Italy doctor Andrea Ferretti told a press conference.

A laboratory technical problem delayed the second round of results which late Tuesday showed the 27-year-old Shanghai Shenhua player was negative.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insisted however the delay had not distracted the team, despite group training pushed back until late evening.

"It's not been a crazy day, it's normal," said Mancini.

"Of course, there is a bit of distraction, but not that much.

"We should have trained at 5-6 pm, we do it at 8 pm.

"Anyone can find themselves positive, the players have small children who go to school.

"I know that in November we could find ourselves with someone positive who cannot come, but I hope this is not the case.

" The Italian team will play in Bergamo for the first time in 14 years.

The region was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic recording over 7,000 more deaths than usual.

"We are pleased to be here, also for the people," said Mancini.

"We would have liked to play this match in different circumstances, with the stadium full, with the fans it would have been perfect." Only 1,000 spectators will be allowed into the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, including 243 mayors from the Bergamo region and front-line health workers who have grappled with the pandemic.

Former-Roma player El Shaarawy, who wore the Italy captain's armband for the first time in a 6-0 friendly win over Moldova last week when he scored a double, is now free to play.

Regular skipper Giorgio Chiellini, however, will return to the Italy defense with Lazio forward Ciro Immobile up front after being left out against Moldova and Poland.

Italy are top their Nations League A, Group 1 with five points.

The Netherlands have four points, as do Poland who play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Warsaw.

Related Topics

Doctor Shanghai Bergamo Gdansk Warsaw Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Poland Moldova Netherlands November From Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

7 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

8 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.