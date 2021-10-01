ULAN BATOR, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :People aged 60 and older made up 7.9 percent of Mongolia's total population of around 3.4 million by the end of September, the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) said on Friday.

Around 60 percent of the Mongolian elderly are women, while 68.

8 percent are living in urban areas, according to data released by the NSO on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

Meanwhile, 65.7 percent of them are now living with their spouses.

In 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated Oct. 1 as the International Day of Older Persons to raise awareness about the need for health provisions and social care for the elderly.