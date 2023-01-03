Elderly patients fill hospitals in Shanghai Covid surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Coughing, groaning, and gasping for breath, elderly Covid patients crammed hospital corridors in Shanghai on Tuesday as a wave of Covid-19 cases raged through the Chinese megacity.

At two hospitals in the city, hundreds of mostly elderly patients lying on gurneys in public areas as emergency wards filled beyond capacity.

Swaddled in blankets, coats and woollen hats, many were attached to intravenous drips, heart monitors or oxygen tanks, and were visibly struggling to breathe. A few appeared not fully responsive.

Even in Shanghai, one of China's richest cities, the crisis is acute. Around 70 percent of the megacity's population -- equivalent to around 18 million people -- may have caught Covid since last month, according to state media reports.