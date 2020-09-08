Election countdown starts in Myanmar under virus shadow

(@FahadShabbir)

Yangon, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Myanmar's election campaign began Tuesday with Aung San Suu Kyi's party tipped for victory, with the Nobel laureate much loved at home despite her reputation shattered overseas, although she is appealing for a landslide to counter the still mighty military.

Her National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept to power in 2015 -- the first national polls since the Southeast Asian nation emerged from decades of junta rule.

This time the coronavirus pandemic threatens to derail the vote, but that is doing little to deter NLD supporters.

A tide of red NLD paraphernalia is rising with printing shops in overdrive to produce stickers, T-shirts and the 2020 face mask accessory.

"I support the NLD because I love Mother Suu," declared Zaw Min, 43, whose Yangon trishaw stood festooned with the party's flags, matching his red T-shirt, baseball cap and mask.

But the armed forces are still hugely powerful in a country governed under a constitution written by the former junta.

The military controls three key ministries and 25 percent of parliamentary seats -- effectively giving the institution a veto on legislation.

In August Suu Kyi reminded the country on Facebook why her party needed every vote.

"We can't just get more than 50 percent of elected seats like in a normal democracy."