'Election On 8 Reserved Seats In AJKLA To Be Held On August 2'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

'Election on 8 reserved seats in AJKLA to be held on August 2'

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) : 28 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has announced the schedule for eight (8) reserved seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly including five meant for women and three others including one each for overseas Kashmiris, religious scholars and technocrats.

According to the schedule issued to the media by the AJK Election Commission late Tuesday the nomination papers for the reserved seats will be received by the returning officer on July 29 from 9.00 a.m to 2.00 p.m.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held after 2.00 p.m the same day.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be filed before the Election Commission on 30th of July from 9.

00 am to 12.00 noon.

The Election Commission will hear the appeals on 31st of July from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and decisions over the appeals will be announced the same day.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 1st of August before 12.00 noon while the polling will be held on August 2, 2021 in Block No 12 of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Hall from 10.00 am to 2.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has appointed the Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan as Returning Officer while Deputy Election Commissioner Muhammad Ishfaq Khan will perform as polling officer.

