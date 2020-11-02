Election unrest kills 4 in central I.Coast: residents

Abidjan, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Four people were killed in the central Ivory Coast town Toumodi on Sunday when a house was set on fire during election unrest sparked by President Alassane Ouattara's run for a third term, residents said.

"During the clashes, several houses were set on fire. Four people from the same family, a young couple, a woman and an elderly lady died," a relative said on Monday. Another resident confirmed the four dead were being buried.