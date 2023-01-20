UrduPoint.com

Electric Car Batteries Could Be Key To Boosting Energy Storage: Study

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Electric car batteries could be used to boost power storage in the future, injecting electricity into the grid during times of scarcity or storing electricity during periods of excess, a new study found Tuesday.

Renewable energy is essential for the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below two degrees Celsius, but the need to scale up quickly and the intermittency of wind and solar have raised concerns about meeting electricity demand.

One way to help solve this problem is boosting the storage capacity of electricity grids, so that even when there is no sun or wind energy supply won't be interrupted.

New research published Tuesday found that electric car batteries could help boost short-term grid storage in times of increased demand or lower supply, either by setting up "vehicle-to-grid" or "second use" schemes.

"Harnessing this potential will have critical implications for the energy transition," said the study published in Nature Communications.

A "vehicle-to-grid" approach would allow drivers to connect car batteries to the grid for short term-storage when needed, the authors said.

For example, commercial fleets could inject power into the grid when at a depot.

"Second-use" schemes would allow drivers to sell or donate car batteries once they can no longer be used to power vehicles, which is generally when their capacity falls below 70 to 80 percent.

