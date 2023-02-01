UrduPoint.com

Electric Cars Gain Record Market Share In Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Electric cars gain record market share in Europe

Paris, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Electric car sales set a new market share record in the European Union in 2022, industry figures showed Wednesday, as the region seeks to rid itself of fossil fuel cars.

Battery-powered electric cars accounted for 12.1 percent of new car sales, compared to 9.1 percent in 2021 and 1.9 percent in 2019, according to the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

The EU has agreed to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as part of the 27-nation bloc's effort to build a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

Sales of electric vehicles rose 28 percent last year, with more than 1.1 million vehicles sold.

These rises were notably driven by the German market, where sales accelerated at the end of the year, just before a drop in purchase bonuses.

In Norway a record four out of five new cars (79 percent) sold last year were electric, in a major oil-producing country that aims to end the sale of new fossil fuel cars by 2025 -- a decade ahead of the EU's ban.

The Italian market was the only one to put a brake on the electric engine in 2022, with sales falling by 26.9 percent.

It was also a strong year for hybrid cars, which achieved a market share of 22.6 percent.

- 'Moving fast' - Traditional petrol and diesel fuelled cars continued to lose ground, despite still accounting for more than half of EU car sales in 2022 at 52.

8 percent.

Diesel, hit by heavy penalties and a shrinking offer in manufacturers' ranges, continues on its downward slope, dropping by almost 20 percent with 1.5 million vehicles sold.

European automakers are investing 250 billion Euros ($272 billion) in their electrification, said Luca de Meo, ACEA president and chief executive of French automaker Renault.

"The auto industry is moving fast," he said on Tuesday.

But De Meo said Europe needs more public charging stations, with installations limited to 2,000 per week in the EU, while 14,000 are needed weekly to ensure the continent's transition.

"Despite many announcements and recent progress, infrastructure development is lagging behind the industry efforts," De Meo said.

With their high prices, electric cars are currently being purchased by "wealthy" households, but that should change with the generalisation of electric cars, according to ACEA president.

While electric market leader Tesla sharply lowered its prices at the beginning of 2023, De Meo warned that getting into a price war would be counterproductive, adding: "We need to invest".

Related Topics

Petrol Europe German Norway European Union Vehicles Car Sale Progress Price 2019 Market National University From Industry Share Tesla Renault Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls fo ..

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls for joint action to stop recurre ..

36 minutes ago
 Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to ..

Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to renewables: Masood Khan

45 minutes ago
 Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

4 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.