Electric Sightseeing Boat Commissioned On Upper River Of Yangtze

Published February 23, 2023

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A pure electric sightseeing boat has been commissioned on the upper Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, in an effort to enhance the environmental protection of the river.

The boat with 80 passenger seats has been put into service on the cruise route passing through scenic spots of the Qutang Gorge and the ancient town of Baidi in the river course through Fengjie County of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Driven by batteries, the boat with a panoramic glass sunroof was the first electric vessel in service in the upper Yangtze, which can reduce diesel consumption by 80 kg per voyage, compared with a conventional boat.

This was among four such electric cruise boats and one charging vessel donated by China Three Gorges Corporation for developing eco-friendly tourism in Fengjie.

Yangtze River cruises at the scenic section of the Three Gorges in Chongqing and on the river course between Chongqing and the central city of Wuhan are hugely popular with travelers. The Three Gorges, which consist of the Qutang, Wuxia and Xiling gorges, extend for about 200 kilometres on the upper and middle reaches of the river.

