Electric vehicle competition will help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions: NYT

NEW YORK, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Competition between American and Chinese electric vehicle companies will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the globe, said a New York Times (NYT) article on Wednesday.

"Competition does not mean teetering at the edge of conflict.

The key in this process will be for the United States to respect its rivals, including China," said the article, adding that "it is also important to give credit where credit is due."Noting that air pollution and coal use as a percentage of total energy supply in China have been greatly reduced in the past decade, the article finds China's reforestation efforts more impressive, with forest cover in China growing to over 23 percent today from 8.6 percent in 1949.