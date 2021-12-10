UrduPoint.com

Electric Vehicle Competition Will Help Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: NYT

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Electric vehicle competition will help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions: NYT

NEW YORK, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Competition between American and Chinese electric vehicle companies will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions around the globe, said a New York Times (NYT) article on Wednesday.

"Competition does not mean teetering at the edge of conflict.

The key in this process will be for the United States to respect its rivals, including China," said the article, adding that "it is also important to give credit where credit is due."Noting that air pollution and coal use as a percentage of total energy supply in China have been greatly reduced in the past decade, the article finds China's reforestation efforts more impressive, with forest cover in China growing to over 23 percent today from 8.6 percent in 1949.

Related Topics

China Vehicle New York United States Gas From

Recent Stories

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainant ..

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

25 seconds ago
 Human rights joint responsibility of society & gov ..

Human rights joint responsibility of society & govt: Commissioner Sukkur

27 seconds ago
 International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

17 minutes ago
 DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

28 seconds ago
 U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenager ..

U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenagers aged 16 and 17 amid Omicron ..

30 seconds ago
 Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.