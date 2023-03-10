Electricity price in Finland hits record high in Q4 2022: statistics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:The average electricity price for household rose to an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, Statistics Finland said in a press release published on Thursday.

The price for household was 20 cents to 34 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), 23-26 percent more than in the previous quarter and 41-49 percent more than a year earlier.

In addition, the price for business was 40-80 percent higher in the last quarter of 2022 than a year earlier. On an annual basis, the price increase was 32-87 percent compared to that of 2021.

Since autumn of 2021, prices for electricity in Finland have risen faster than the consumer price index (CPI). Since January 2020, electricity prices have increased by an average of 88 percent, said Kristiina Nieminen, chief actuary at Statistics Finland.