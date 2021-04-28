UrduPoint.com
Electrolux Warns Of Semiconductor Shortages

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux warned Wednesday that a semiconductor shortage could crimp production and flagged rising raw material prices as it posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings.

Due to the pandemic, "consumers continued to spend more time at home using their appliances more intensively and allocating a larger share of their household budgets to home improvement projects," CEO Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

For the period of January to March, net profit reached 1.56 billion Swedish kronor ($186 million, 154 million Euros), far outpacing the analyst consensus forecast of 1 billion compiled by Factset.

Sales rose by nine percent to 29 billion, the company said, while analysts were expecting 27.6 billion.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

