UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elephants Led To Safety After Bangladesh Beach Ordeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Elephants led to safety after Bangladesh beach ordeal

Teknaf, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Two elephants were being led to safety Wednesday after crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh, getting stranded on a beach and nearly dying at sea.

Separated from the rest of their herd, the male and female elephants waded across a river marking the border on Saturday, officials said.

Dwindling forests straddling southern Bangladesh and western Myanmar are some of the last remaining habitats of endangered Asian elephants.

One of their migration routes has been blocked since 2017 by refugee camps in Bangladesh housing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled a Myanmar military offensive.

The pair were driven onto the beach by locals intimidated after previous encounters in which people have been killed, Fazlul Haque, councillor for the seaside town Teknaf, told.

Elderly villager Jahid Hossain said residents had "very bitter experience of losing crops and even lives to these elephants as they can become very aggressive".

Stuck on the beach for four days without food, and having attracted thousands of onlookers, the elephants swam out to the Bay of Bengal in a panic on Tuesday.

Fishermen had to carry out a dramatic rescue using boats and ropes to bring them back to shore.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Male Myanmar Border 2017 From Refugee Asia Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

21 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

50 minutes ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

50 minutes ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.