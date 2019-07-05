UrduPoint.com
Elephants: The Jumbo Surprise Outside Nigeria's Megacity

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Omo Forest, Nigeria, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The jungle was so thick that Emmanuel Olabode only found the elephants he was tracking when the great matriarch's sniffing trunk reached out close enough to almost touch.

"She flapped her ears, blocking us to guard her family, then left in peace," recalls Olabode. "It was extraordinary." The elusive elephants are just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from downtown Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital, home to over 20 million people.

"They are scared of humans," says Olabode, who leads the Forest Elephant Initiative, a conservation group in the Omo Forest, northeast of Africa's biggest city.

"So they are active at night." Forest elephants are the shy relations of their larger savannah cousins and are experts at hiding; so skilled, in fact, very few in the city know about them.

The crowded concrete jungle of Lagos is better known for wild nightlife than nighttime wildlife.

"When people hear about the elephants, they do not believe it," says Joy Adeosun, a government scientist working with Olabode.

"They are in shock," adds Adeosun, fixing a motion-sensitive camera that has not only snapped elephants, but antelope, buffalo and chimpanzees too.

