Eleven die in Burkina gold mine attack, second in two days

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Eleven people have been killed in an attack on a gold mine in northern Burkina Faso, two days after a similar raid in the same area, local sources said on Sunday.

"Armed unidentified individuals carried out an attack on the gold mining site of Baliata on Saturday," a resident of the region told AFP.

"At least 11 people were killed by the attackers, who ordered the miners to get out of the area," he said.

"There were about 30 attackers. They arrived by motor scooter. They fired on people indiscriminately," another local told AFP.

He said "a dozen" people had been killed. "There were people wounded too. They were taken to Gorom-Gorom town for treatment."Baliata is located on the road linking Gorom-Gorom to Dori, capital of the country's Sahel region.