UrduPoint.com

Eleven DR Congo Rebels Killed In Virunga Park: Army

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Eleven DR Congo rebels killed in Virunga park: army

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Regular Democratic Republic of Congo army forces have killed at least 11 rebels of the so-called M23 group after chasing them down in the Virunga national park famous for its endangered mountain gorillas, a local commander said Sunday.

The soldiers killed the rebels in an ambush on Friday, four days after local sources said an attack left around 30 troops dead.

Colonel Honore Rindugu, commander of a regiment based on DR Congo's border with Rwanda and Uganda, said the rebel death toll could be much higher.

Rindugu said "enemy" communications intercepted by the army suggested around 30 rebels were missing.

"For now, according to our monitoring, there were 26 (M23 rebels) dead" inside the park, said local civil society leader Damien Sebuzanane.

He said one government soldier was killed.

The ambush followed an attack launched on Monday night in Nyesisi, in North Kivu province near Virunga some 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the provincial capital Goma.

Members of the local Red Cross said at least 32 soldiers were killed, while the government spoke of "several" dead including a colonel.

During a memorial ceremony on Saturday, the military governor of the province, Lieutenant-General Constant Ndima, called for "vengeance", adding: "We will not give even a centimetre to the enemy."The M23 is one of more than 120 armed groups which roam eastern DR Congo -- a legacy of regional wars more than two decades ago.

Also known as the March 23 Movement, it is a Congolese Tutsi group that was crushed in 2013 after launching a rebellion.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Governor Civil Society Goma Rwanda Congo Uganda March Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

23 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>