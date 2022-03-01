Eleven killed as fire rips through Syrian shopping mall

Damascus, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A nightime fire in a shopping center in the Syrian capital Damascus killed at least 11 people, the interior ministry said Tuesday, in one of the deadliest blazes in recent years.

Many of those killed were security guards or staff who were on duty overnight in the six-story building, said Ahmad Abbas, the director of civil defence.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

"Eleven people have died as a result of the fire in the La Mirada mall, and two people have been rescued," the interior ministry said.

The fire caused "extensive material damage", it added, ripping through stores that sold clothes, leather goods and cosmetics -- many of which were highly flammable.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze," the ministry statement read.

Fires in the Syrian capital are relatively frequent, some caused by electrical short-circuits, others by unsafe heating methods.

One witness, Hani, 52, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said the fire broke out at around 3:00 am (0100 GMT).

"The fire started on the top floor and started to spread quickly to other levels," he said.