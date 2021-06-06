Eleven killed as roadside bomb hits Afghan bus

Herat, Afghanistan, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 11 civilians including four women and three children were killed when a roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan, officials said Sunday, in the latest attack targeting passenger vehicles in the violence-wracked country.

The attack occurred on Saturday evening in the western province of Badghis, raising fears of fresh violence in the months ahead as the US military continues to pull out its last remaining troops from the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast but Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams accused the Taliban of planting the bomb.