Eleven migrants die after boat sinks off Turkey: media

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Eleven migrants died on Saturday, including eight children, when their vessel sank in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Turkey, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The boat sank off Cesme, a popular tourist resort in western Turkey opposite the Greek island of Chios, Anadolu said, adding that eight others were rescued.