UrduPoint.com

Eleven Migrants Drown In Shipwreck Off Libya

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Eleven migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

Garabulli, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Libyan coastguard on Tuesday recovered the bodies of 11 migrants including a child after their Europe-bound boat sank off the North African country's coast, an AFP journalist said.

The coastguard also came to the aid of at least four survivors of the shipwreck who were able to swim to shore after the sinking.

It is the latest migrant tragedy off North Africa after a migrant boat sinking last week west of Tripoli killed at least 34 people.

Authorities in the town of Garabulli, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Tripoli, were alerted to the presence of bodies floating in the water a few metres (yards) from the shore.

They recovered the corpses of 10 men and a girl and placed them in white body bags, and rescued the survivors who were too exhausted to flee on foot, the AFP journalist said.

Lying on the grass, the survivors tried to catch their breath and regain strength after receiving food and drink from the rescuers.

One of the migrants said the boat had carried about 80 people before it went down near the coastline.

Some fled the area after swimming back to shore, but the fate of other migrants was not immediately clear.

Those on board the stricken vessel were of various nationalities, including Bangladesh, Egypt and Pakistan, according to passports shown by the survivors.

In the evening, the coastguard carried out a second mission to rescue migrants on board another boat in distress off the same city.

"We rescued 61 migrants who were on another boat and they are all safe... they are from Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and African countries," an official of the Garabulli coastguard told AFP.

More than a decade of violence in Libya since the fall and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011 helped turn the country into a fertile ground for human traffickers who have been accused of abuses ranging from extortion to slavery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Bangladesh Syria Water Egypt Tripoli Same Libya Dictator All From

Recent Stories

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

1 hour ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

1 hour ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

1 hour ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Rus ..

Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Russian Oil - Russian Trade Missi ..

1 hour ago
 Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: ..

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.