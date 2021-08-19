UrduPoint.com

Eleven Soldiers Killed In Ambush In Central Mali: Army

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Eleven soldiers killed in ambush in central Mali: army

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Suspected jihadists mounted an ambush Thursday on an army convoy in central Mali that left 11 soldiers dead and 10 wounded, nine of them seriously, the army said.

"A bomb-laden vehicle exploded, followed by intense gunfire" in the late-morning attack, the army said in a statement, calling the casualty toll "provisional", while a military official blamed the carnage on "terrorists", the usual term for jihadists.

kt-sd/gd/tgb

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Vehicle Mali

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

1 hour ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.