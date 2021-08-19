Eleven soldiers killed in ambush in central Mali: army

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Suspected jihadists mounted an ambush Thursday on an army convoy in central Mali that left 11 soldiers dead and 10 wounded, nine of them seriously, the army said.

"A bomb-laden vehicle exploded, followed by intense gunfire" in the late-morning attack, the army said in a statement, calling the casualty toll "provisional", while a military official blamed the carnage on "terrorists", the usual term for jihadists.

