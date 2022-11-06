UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Launches $7.99 Twitter Blue Subscription Fee

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Elon Musk launches $7.99 Twitter Blue subscription fee

HOUSTON, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Elon Musk wasted no time Saturday in rolling out his new Twitter Blue subscription plan at $7.99 per month.

The fee he promised to implement was launched so users can verify accounts with the coveted blue checkmark.

"Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now," Twitter announced in an update on Apple iOS devices. "Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow." The move comes days before the US midterm elections on Nov. 8 and the blue checkmark is raising concerns about who can get a verified account because anyone able to get it could lead to confusion and the spread of disinformation ahead of voting. Impostors could pay for the subscription and use the Names of politicians and elected officials.

Twitter's verification system had been in existence for 13 years since the platform launched it in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

The company had about 423,000 verified accounts before the new changes. That verification was supposed to be used to help the site's 238 million daily users determine if the accounts they were getting information from were authentic.

The new fee is luring those who want to be verified with the promise of extra perks.

"Coming soon… Half the ads & much better ones," the Twitter statement added. "Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant." Twitter Blue is also promising users the ability to "post longer videos" and receive "priority ranking for quality content.""Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search," said the announcement. "This helps lower visibility of scams, spam, and bots."Twitter Blue is available on iOS in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Twitter Company Lead United Kingdom SITE Elon Musk Apple Post From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

8 hours ago
 FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.