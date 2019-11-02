UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elon Musk Says He Is Disconnecting From Twitter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:41 AM

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

San Francisco, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favor of popular news and discussion platform Reddit.

Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colorful serial entrepreneur who is known for tweeting so freely that he landed in hot water with the US Securities and Exchange Commission which accused him of misleading investors on the platform.

"Not sure about good of Twitter," Musk told his more than 29 million followers in a series of rapid-fire tweets.

"Reddit still seems good." "Going offline," Musk concluded.

Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year.

Musk called the British caver a "pedo guy" on Twitter following a highly public spat between the two after Musk traveled to Thailand and offered to assist in rescue efforts.

Musk said in a court filing last month that he did not mean to accuse the caver of pedophilia when he referred to him as "pedo guy." In the filing, Musk claimed the term was a common insult used in South Africa when he was growing up, synonymous with "creepy old man.

" The case is set to go to trial on December 2.

Musk's trouble with the SEC meanwhile stems from multiple tweets.

In February 2018 he posted that Tesla would make 500,000 cars in 2019 -- up from the 400,000 that the company had estimated until then, an apparent increase on a benchmark tied to profitability, which elicited a rebuke from the SEC.

In a separate Twitter incident the following August, Musk claimed on the platform that he had secured funding to take Tesla private, which was quickly aborted, leading the SEC to accuse him of defrauding investors.

The SEC subsequently required Musk to step down as chairman and pay $20 million to settle charges over the matter.

Musk and the SEC early this year reached a deal to settle their differences over his Twitter use.

The agreement set out clearer guidelines on topics Musk should avoid on Twitter or other social media, including statements about acquisitions, mergers, new products and production numbers.

Musk's Friday farewell tweet was met with thousands of replies, many expressing sadness and urging him to make his next online commentary platform definitively known.

Related Topics

Thailand Exchange Water Social Media Twitter Company Los Angeles Man South Africa Elon Musk February August December 2018 2019 From Agreement Tesla Million Court Sad

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

8 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

9 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

9 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

9 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.