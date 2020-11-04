UrduPoint.com
Elway, NFL Broncos Chief Test Positive For Covid - Team

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Elway, NFL Broncos chief test positive for Covid - team

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Denver Broncos legend John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for Covid-19, the Broncos said in a statement on Tuesday.

Broncos general manager Elway and Ellis both tested positive after reporting mild symptoms in the past two days, the team said.

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," the Broncos said. "They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored." The Broncos said preliminary investigations indicated that the cases originated outside of the team facilities and a wider outbreak was not expected.

"There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches) and those individuals have been notified," the team said.

Broncos team facilities were already closed for the US presidential election, the team added, while coaches would work off-site on Tuesday as a precaution.

"Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts," the Broncos said.

Elway, 60, led the Broncos to two Super Bowl triumphs during his 16-year professional career before taking over as general manager in 2011.

