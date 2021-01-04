EMA says could decide on Moderna vaccine Monday

The Hague, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU medicines watchdog said it could decide later on Monday whether to authorise Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, bringing forward the date from Wednesday.

"There is a meeting of EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) today, Monday, 4 January, to discuss the Moderna vaccine," the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency said in a statement.