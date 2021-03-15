UrduPoint.com
EMA To Hold Extraordinary Meeting On Thursday On AstraZeneca

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

EMA to hold extraordinary meeting on Thursday on AstraZeneca

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said it would hold an "extraordinary meeting' on Thursday on the AstraZeneca vaccine after key countries suspended its use over blood clot fears, adding that the benefits of using the jab still outweighed the risks.

The EMA said in a statement that it would "further review the information" on the jab Tuesday, and had "called an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.... to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken."

