UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Embarrassing' Osimhen Faces Napoli Sanctions For Breaching Covid Rules In Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

'Embarrassing' Osimhen faces Napoli sanctions for breaching Covid rules in Nigeria

Milan, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said Sunday he felt foolish for giving Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen permission to travel home for Christmas with the forward testing positive for coronavirus on his return.

Osimhen faces club sanctions after images of him partying without wearing a mask were shared on social media.

But Gattuso said he also felt embarrassed for giving the 22-year-old permission to return to Africa.

"The responsibility of sending him to Nigeria was also mine. It's embarrassing for the two of us," Gattuso said after Sunday's 4-1 Serie A win over Cagliari.

Osimhen apologised earlier on Sunday.

"I am sorry for what happened. I made a mistake going to Nigeria right now," the forward said in an Instagram post.

"I made a mistake going to a surprise party without understanding the gravity of what I was doing.

"I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans." According to Italian media, the images on social media were filmed in late December to mark Osimhen's birthday.

"When I made a mistake, my teacher (Marcello) Lippi used to say he'd let me stew in my own juices for a while," said former Italy World Cup winner Gattuso.

"The lad made a silly mistake, he knows he was wrong and has apologised.

"We are waiting for him because he is an important player for us.

"When we see each other I'll tell him what I think. He made a mistake and he'll pay what he needs to pay."Osimhen joined Napoli for a club record fee of up to 80 million Euros ($94.6 million) last summer but has not played since November 8 because of a shoulder injury.

Related Topics

Africa World Christmas Social Media Cagliari Italy Nigeria November December Sunday Post Media Coach Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

42 minutes ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

6 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.