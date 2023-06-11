UrduPoint.com

Embassy Of Honduras Inaugurated In Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023

Embassy of Honduras inaugurated in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) --:State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the inauguration ceremony of the embassy of the Republic of Honduras in Beijing with visiting Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina on Sunday.

Extending warm congratulations on the opening of the Honduran embassy in Beijing, Qin said the establishment of diplomatic ties on the basis of the one-China principle has opened a new era of China-Honduras relations.

Noting that bilateral relations got off to a strong start over the past two months, Qin said that the rapid development of bilateral relations has fully proved that adherence to the one-China principle is recognized by the international community, reflects the trend of the times and the aspiration of the people, and serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples.

Echoing Qin's remarks, Reina said that the establishment of diplomatic relations with China opens a new era in Honduras' relations with the world and offers a chance for Honduras to become a great and prosperous country

