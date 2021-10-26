(@FahadShabbir)

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Facebook on Monday reported that its profit in the recently-ended quarter topped $9 billion and its ranks of users continued to increase as the company faced a serious crisis over allegedly putting growth before safety.

Facebook said profit was up 17 percent from the same period last year, and the number of people using the social network monthly climbed 6 percent to 2.91 billion.